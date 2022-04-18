AMG National Trust Bank Sells 80 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $467.11. 5,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,194. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.97. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

