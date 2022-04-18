AMG National Trust Bank Takes $1.03 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 69.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock worth $170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

