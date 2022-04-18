AmonD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $3,141.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.16 or 0.07402047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,649.51 or 1.00291035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars.

