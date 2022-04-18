Analysts Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will post sales of $112.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $112.90 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $90.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $519.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $627.10 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

SAIL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,846,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,724. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

