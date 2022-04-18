Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.73. 1,311,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.42. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.