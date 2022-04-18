Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,309. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 359,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,170,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

