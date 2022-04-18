Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -178.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

