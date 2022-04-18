Analysts Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Target Price at $5.22

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $87,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $158,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 613,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,859. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.19. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

