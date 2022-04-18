Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price at $10.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 1,820,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 327,398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 435,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 64,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

