Analysts Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Target Price at €12.05

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.05 ($12.95).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBE shares. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.27) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.31) and a one year high of €7.30 ($7.85).

