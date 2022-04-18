Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target at $162.86

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.84. The company had a trading volume of 385,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,490. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.55.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after buying an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,424,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

