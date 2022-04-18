Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $41.92

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

MAXR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

