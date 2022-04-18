Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $82.25

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $88.43. 274,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

