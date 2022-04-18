Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Price Target at C$139.67

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198.07.

TSE TRI traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$133.68. 69,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$141.05. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$111.72 and a 1 year high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$65.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.1100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.