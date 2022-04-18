Analysts Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $43.41

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.41.
Several research firms have recently commented on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
WB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 672,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,293. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
