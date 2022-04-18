Analysts Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $43.41

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

WB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 672,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,293. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

