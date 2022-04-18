Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

AOMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $60,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,432,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

