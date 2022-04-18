Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives $3,523.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,523.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. Anglo American has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

