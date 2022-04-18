Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives $3,523.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,523.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. Anglo American has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.