Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $945.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

