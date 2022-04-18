APYSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $84,158.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $845,992.10 and $84,158.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.16 or 0.07402047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,649.51 or 1.00291035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

