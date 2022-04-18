Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will announce $9.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.26 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $11.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $55.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,618,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

AQST traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 504,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

