Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.73

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 3265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The company has a market cap of C$55.94 million and a P/E ratio of -650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 100.16, a quick ratio of 100.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.
Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)
