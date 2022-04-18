Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.73

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 3265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a market cap of C$55.94 million and a P/E ratio of -650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 100.16, a quick ratio of 100.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

