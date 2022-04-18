Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,505.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $376,212.35 and $1,505.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,760.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.38 or 0.07387998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00271053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.45 or 0.00827877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00088947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00625749 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.00374032 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,044,312 coins and its circulating supply is 12,999,769 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.