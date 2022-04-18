Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.91).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASCL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.73) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.12) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($27,135.26).

Ascential stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 338 ($4.40). 529,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 333.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.50. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 297.80 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.95). The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

