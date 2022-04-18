ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,763.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

