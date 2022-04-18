ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,850 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($37.14) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,763.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.53.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.