ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,850

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,824.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

