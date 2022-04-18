ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,850 ($50.17) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,824.50.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $19.20 on Thursday. ASOS has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $74.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

