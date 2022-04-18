ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 3,820.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,656.25 ($47.57).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,798,960.76).

Shares of LON:ASC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,465 ($19.06). 437,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

