Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Aspen Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPU. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

