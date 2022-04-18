Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.49.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPU. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.
Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.