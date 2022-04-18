ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AACG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

