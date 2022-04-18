ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Cap of $167,099.05

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded down 49.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $167,099.05 and approximately $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00271053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001594 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

