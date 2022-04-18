Atria Investments LLC Acquires 397 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,057.00 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,097.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,238.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.42 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

