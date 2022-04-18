Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of STE stock opened at $244.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $251.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

