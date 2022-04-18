Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $165.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.42 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.