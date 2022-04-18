Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,965 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $169.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $167.96.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.