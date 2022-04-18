Atria Investments LLC Buys 374 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $516.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $526.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.