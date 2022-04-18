Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $123.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

