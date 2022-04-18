Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,849 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,580,000 after purchasing an additional 336,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $52.65 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $60.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03.

