Atria Investments LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 511,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.47.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

