Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $124.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

