Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

