Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $58.28 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

