Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,988 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 246,862 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,020,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 590.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 94,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $187.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.87. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $176.31 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

