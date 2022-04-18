Atria Investments LLC Sells 17,971 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,971 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Novartis stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

