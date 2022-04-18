Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,328 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Eaton by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $139.91 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

