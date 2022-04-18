Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $273.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.33 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $3,569,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,889 shares of company stock valued at $54,919,911. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.