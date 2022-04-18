Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,245 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

