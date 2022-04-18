Aurox Hits Market Cap of $34.59 Million (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $66.28 or 0.00162716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurox has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $34.59 million and approximately $544,999.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00034110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00106037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

