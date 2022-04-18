Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NYSE ASZ traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 230,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,696. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.