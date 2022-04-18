Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,575 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $41,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $123,224,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

